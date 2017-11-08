Jennifer Garner Gets to Work on Upcoming Movie 'Peppermint'

Jennifer Garner goes casual in a blazer and jeans while arriving on the set of her movie Peppermint on Tuesday (November 7) in downtown Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress is starring in the film, which has been compared to a female-driven movie in the style of John Wick.

“When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents,” the synopsis reads, via Deadline.