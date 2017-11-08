Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Jennifer Garner Gets to Work on Upcoming Movie 'Peppermint'

Jennifer Garner Gets to Work on Upcoming Movie 'Peppermint'

Jennifer Garner goes casual in a blazer and jeans while arriving on the set of her movie Peppermint on Tuesday (November 7) in downtown Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress is starring in the film, which has been compared to a female-driven movie in the style of John Wick.

“When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents,” the synopsis reads, via Deadline.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner gets to work on upcoming movie peppermint 01
jennifer garner gets to work on upcoming movie peppermint 02
jennifer garner gets to work on upcoming movie peppermint 03
jennifer garner gets to work on upcoming movie peppermint 04
jennifer garner gets to work on upcoming movie peppermint 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr