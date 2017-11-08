Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Films a Jogging Scene for 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez Films a Jogging Scene for 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez wears a matching outfit while going for a jog on the set of her movie Second Act on Tuesday (November 7) in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer bundled up in a warm coat while on a break from the scene.

Jennifer has been hard at work on the film, which is about “a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.” She was seen filming with her on-screen boyfriend Milo Ventimiglia the day before!
