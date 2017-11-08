Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:59 pm

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Bump at CMA Awards 2017!

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Bump at CMA Awards 2017!

Jessie James Decker is positively radiant in red!

The 29-year-old country singer walked the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessie James Decker

Jessie and her husband Eric confirmed in early October that they were expecting their third child. The two already have two children: Vivianne, 3, and Eric Jr., 2.

She made a morning show appearance in New York City in mid-October after releasing her latest studio album, Southern Girl City Lights.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessie james decker red carpet cmas 01
jessie james decker red carpet cmas 02
jessie james decker red carpet cmas 03
jessie james decker red carpet cmas 04

Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Jessie James Decker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr