Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Bump at CMA Awards 2017!

Jessie James Decker is positively radiant in red!

The 29-year-old country singer walked the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Jessie and her husband Eric confirmed in early October that they were expecting their third child. The two already have two children: Vivianne, 3, and Eric Jr., 2.

She made a morning show appearance in New York City in mid-October after releasing her latest studio album, Southern Girl City Lights.