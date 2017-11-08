Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:58 pm

Jon Pardi Wins New Artist of the Year at CMA Awards 2017

Jon Pardi Wins New Artist of the Year at CMA Awards 2017

Jon Pardi appears on stage to accept the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 32-year-old country singer beat out Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, and Brett Young for the honor.

FULL COVERAGE: See more posts about the 2017 CMA Awards

Some of the other artists pictured on the red carpet that night include Brett Eldredge, Kip Moore, and Russell Dickerson.

“Wow! Thank you, @CountryMusic. This is awesome! #CMAawards,” Jon tweeted after winning the award.

FYI: Russell is wearing a Hugo Boss suit and a Noose and Monkey tie.
