Jonathan Groff Reveals Barbra Streisand Inspired His Portrayal of King George in 'Hamilton'!

Jonathan Groff made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (November 7) and revealed how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George in Hamilton.

“He’s a totally different type for me so I had no idea how I was going to make the role my own,” the 32-year-old actor told Seth. “I was watching this clip of Barbra Streisand on Youtube, I’m a bit of an obsessive fan – and there’s this black and white clip of her, one shot, singing this song “When the Sun Comes Out” on YouTube. It’s on YouTube, you gotta YouTube it. It’s really good.”

“There’s no cuts, she walks out and she sings this song and it’s like she was fu*king herself with her own voice and I thought that’s how I’m going to play the King,” Jonathan admitted. “I’m just going to fu*k myself with my own voice.”

Jonathan also talks with Seth about what drew him to Mindhunter and how much he loved shooting it in Pittsburgh – Watch the full interview below!



