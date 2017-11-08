Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 5:36 pm

Justin Bieber Picks Up Coffee After Church With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber Picks Up Coffee After Church With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber showed off his arm tattoos while stepping out with friends today!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted grabbing an iced coffee on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

He rocked a white t-shirt that said “Seeing Things,” tie-dye Billionaire Boys Club shorts, white sneakers, and black-rimmed glasses.

On Saturday, Justin and ex Selena Gomez went to two different church services together.

The two have been igniting rekindled romance rumors lately, and a source told People, “Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”
