Justin Bieber Picks Up Coffee After Church With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber showed off his arm tattoos while stepping out with friends today!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted grabbing an iced coffee on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

He rocked a white t-shirt that said “Seeing Things,” tie-dye Billionaire Boys Club shorts, white sneakers, and black-rimmed glasses.

On Saturday, Justin and ex Selena Gomez went to two different church services together.

The two have been igniting rekindled romance rumors lately, and a source told People, “Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”