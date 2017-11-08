Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 8:03 pm

Karlie Kloss & Ruby Rose Stun at CMA Awards 2017

Karlie Kloss & Ruby Rose Stun at CMA Awards 2017

Karlie Kloss and Ruby Rose both look so chic on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The ladies, who are both close friends of Taylor Swift, are set to present during the show.

Ruby will be joined by her Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Brittany Snow.

“I’m in Nashville!! Here presenting at the #CMAawards and would love your suggestions for healthy brunch and fun things to do this morning 😇,” Karlie tweeted that morning.

FYI: Karlie is wearing an Elie Saab gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Beladora jewelry. Ruby is wearing an August Getty Atelier dress. Brittany is wearing jewelry by Jacqueline Nerguizian, Alezan, and Vardui Kara.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies on the red carpet…

