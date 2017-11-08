Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:48 am

Kate Middleton Says 'It Takes a Whole Community to Help Raise a Child' at Place2Be School Leaders Forum!

Kate Middleton Says 'It Takes a Whole Community to Help Raise a Child' at Place2Be School Leaders Forum!

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she arrives at the 2017 Place2Be School Leaders Forum held at UBS London on Wednesday (November 8) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, is patron of Place2Be, a National Children’s mental health charity, and hit the stage to give the opening speech of the forum.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

“As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” Kate expressed (via People). “Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together.”

“Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we’re looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health. We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential,” Kate continued. “When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together. And I’m looking forward to learning even more today.”

FYI: Kate is wearing a dress by Goat.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 01
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 02
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 03
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 04
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 05
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 06
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 07
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 08
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 09
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 10
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 11
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 12
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 13
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 14
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 15
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 16
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 17
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 18
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 19
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 20
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 21
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 22
kate middleton says it takes a whole community to help raise a child 23

Credit: Tony Oudot, John Phillips; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr