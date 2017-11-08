Kate Middleton Says 'It Takes a Whole Community to Help Raise a Child' at Place2Be School Leaders Forum!

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she arrives at the 2017 Place2Be School Leaders Forum held at UBS London on Wednesday (November 8) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, is patron of Place2Be, a National Children’s mental health charity, and hit the stage to give the opening speech of the forum.

“As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” Kate expressed (via People). “Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together.”

“Collaborating with experts like yourselves, we’re looking at providing easy access to information and practical tools to support teachers, parents and children feel comfortable talking about their mental health. We are all here today because we share the belief that every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential,” Kate continued. “When I came to this conference two years ago, I left with a real sense of energy and passion about what we could all achieve together. And I’m looking forward to learning even more today.”

FYI: Kate is wearing a dress by Goat.