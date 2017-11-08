Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 3:00 am

Keanu Reeves Attends a Motorcycle Show in Italy

Keanu Reeves Attends a Motorcycle Show in Italy

Keanu Reeves speaks on stage while attending the 2017 EICMA Fair on Tuesday (November 7) in Milan, Italy.

The 53-year-old actor wore his signature outfit of a suit jacket, slacks, and a t-shirt, along with an Arch Motorcycle Company trucker hat.

Keanu has a lot of films on his slate, including John Wick: Chapter 3, which his slated for release in 2019. No details on the start of production has been released yet, but fans are thinking it will probably begin in the spring.
