Wed, 08 November 2017 at 10:12 pm

Keith Urban Wins Single of the Year at CMA Awards 2017!

Keith Urban Wins Single of the Year at CMA Awards 2017!

Keith Urban took home the award for Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 50-year-old singer rocked a shimmery ensemble for the event held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Keith also received nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Video of the Year for the same song.

He took the stage with Eric Church and Darius Rucker to perform the Hootie and the Blowfish song “Hold My Hand.” Watch as they and other country music stars paid tribute to Las Vegas during the opening of the show.

The fans are the best part! #CMAawards

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

