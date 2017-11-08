Keith Urban's 'Female' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen to Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Track

Top Stories
Keith Urban just released his new song “Female,” which was inspired by all the Harvey Weinstein allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Female” was written by Nicolle Galyon, Ross Copperman, and Shane McAnally. Ross is the one who confirmed the song is about Weinstein. “We’re in a room and we’re like, ‘What can we do about this?’ And that’s the one thing we can do is write songs,” Ross said.

“From the second I heard it I loved it and started figuring out how fast we could get into the studio to record it,” Keith said of the song. “It just spoke to me as a father and a husband and a son. The song really touched me for women of all ages and all walks of life. ‘Female’ is such a great title and the right song to write.”

Keith will debut the song tonight at the CMAs. Buy the song on iTunes today.

Stay tuned for the lyrics to the song!
