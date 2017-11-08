Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump in a Coat While Filming!

Khloe Kardashian is stepping out for a day of filming!

The 33-year-old reality TV star was spotting filming alongside Kris Jenner and Scott Disick on Wednesday (November 8) in Venice, Calif.

Khloe was spotted hiding her baby bump under a long purple velvet duster coat, wearing an all-black ensemble underneath as she stepped into an art gallery.

Khloe hasn’t been spotted in public as much in recent weeks since news broke of her pregnancy, although she did hit up a Halloween party with her beau Tristan Thompson.