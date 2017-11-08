Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Didn't Invite Scott Disick to Khloe's Birthday Party
Scott Disick wasn’t invited to Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday party because his ex Kourtney didn’t want him there.
“F–k, I didn’t even get invited to her birthday. And I’m family. That was really sweet. That made me feel really good,” Scott said in a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “There’s only one person that would have gotten me not invited and that’s Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I’d want at my surprise party would be Scott.’ “It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I’m feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I’m still blood even though we’re not together still doesn’t invite me to a surprise party.’ But I really felt good about it.”
“I didn’t want to have you coming to the birthday and be photographed going in,” Kourtney responded initially, but then told the cameras later, “I’m a little bit caught off guard and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s really not what I meant. I was trying to be positive. I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice I just won’t say anything at all.”