Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 7:34 pm

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Lady Antebellum look chic as ever on the red carpet!

The country group showed up in full glam mode at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Antebellum

Hillary Scott revealed in August that she’s pregnant and expecting twins in early 2018. She looked beautiful while showing off her growing belly on the red carpet.

The group is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and their album Heart Break is nominated for Album of the Year. They’ll also be performing during the ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady antebellum cmas 01
lady antebellum cmas 02
lady antebellum cmas 03
lady antebellum cmas 04
lady antebellum cmas 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, Charles Kelley, CMA Awards, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr