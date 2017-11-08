Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Lady Antebellum look chic as ever on the red carpet!

The country group showed up in full glam mode at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Hillary Scott revealed in August that she’s pregnant and expecting twins in early 2018. She looked beautiful while showing off her growing belly on the red carpet.

The group is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and their album Heart Break is nominated for Album of the Year. They’ll also be performing during the ceremony.