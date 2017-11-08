Lin-Manuel Miranda Bringing 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico, Will Reprise Leading Role

Lin-Manuel Miranda will step back into the role of Alexander Hamilton when he brings the hit musical Hamilton to Puerto Rico for a limited engagement in 2019.

Hamilton will play a three week run from January 8-27 in 2019, at Teatro UPR, which is the theater at the University of Puerto Rico located in San Juan.

“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” Lin-Manuel said in a statement (via THR). “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

Lin-Manuel was nominated for a Tony for his role in Hamilton back in 2016, and won two Tonys for the score and book of the musical that same year.