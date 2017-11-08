Little Big Town Get Glam for the CMA Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Little Big Town have arrived at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The group – Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet – stepped out for the big night at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

They are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year for The Breaker, and Single of the Year and Video of the Year for “Better Man,” which was written by Taylor Swift.

Little Big Town will also be hitting the stage for a performance.