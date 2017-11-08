Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 8:10 pm

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Hit the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Hit the Red Carpet at CMA Awards 2017!

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer are a perfect pair on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old country superstar and his wife hit the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The two also hit the red carpet one day prior at the 2017 BMI Country Awards in Nashville.

Luke is nominated for Entertainer of the Year. He’ll also be performing during the night’s ceremony. His new album What Makes You Country is due out in December.
