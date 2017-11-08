Maren Morris & Niall Horan Arrive at CMA Awards 2017 Ahead of Performance

Maren Morris and Niall Horan joined forces at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 27-year-old country singer and the 24-year-old “Slow Hands” crooner hit the red carpet at the event held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Maren dazzled in a sheer silver gown, heels, and jewelry, while Niall looked stylish in a purple suit adorned with silver flower designs.

Maren was joined by her fiance Ryan Hurd, who also rocked a purple suit.

Maren is up for three awards tonight – Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, and Video of the Year for “Craving You” with Thomas Rhett.

She and Niall will also be performing their collaboration “Seeing Blind” from his Flicker album for the first time ever tonight!

FYI: Maren is wearing Francesco Scognamiglio.