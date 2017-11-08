Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 2:59 am

Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks Team Up in 'The Post' Trailer - Watch!

Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks Team Up in 'The Post' Trailer - Watch!

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks‘ new film The Post‘s first trailer has been released!

The film directed by Steven Spielberg follows “the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents,” according to Deadline.

Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkrik, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, and Matthew Rhys also star in the film.

The Post will be released worldwide on January 12.

Watch the trailer below.


