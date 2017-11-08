Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

The 2018 Met Gala theme and hosts have been revealed!

Next year’s annual event will focus on the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and is “designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to Vogue.

This year’s celeb hosts will be Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Donatella Versace.

Rihanna has attended 7 Met Galas, with her first appearance back in 2007. Donatella has attended 16 Met Galas, with her first recorded appearance in 1995. Amal has made one Met Gala appearance, back in 2015.

The event will take place on May 7, 2018. Last year’s event was hosted by Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bundchen, and Tom Brady.

See the hosts’ previous Met Gala looks in the gallery…