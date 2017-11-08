Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:34 am

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

The 2018 Met Gala theme and hosts have been revealed!

Next year’s annual event will focus on the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and is “designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to Vogue.

This year’s celeb hosts will be Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Donatella Versace.

Rihanna has attended 7 Met Galas, with her first appearance back in 2007. Donatella has attended 16 Met Galas, with her first recorded appearance in 1995. Amal has made one Met Gala appearance, back in 2015.

The event will take place on May 7, 2018. Last year’s event was hosted by Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bundchen, and Tom Brady.

See the hosts’ previous Met Gala looks in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
met gala hosts theme 01
met gala hosts theme 02
met gala hosts theme 03
met gala hosts theme 04
met gala hosts theme 05
met gala hosts theme 06
met gala hosts theme 07
met gala hosts theme 08
met gala hosts theme 09
met gala hosts theme 10
met gala hosts theme 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Amal Alamuddin Clooney, Donatella Versace, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr