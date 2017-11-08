Miley Cyrus Does Some Thrift Shopping While Visiting Liam Hemsworth in Georgia

Miley Cyrus and her fiance Liam Hemsworth are back in Georgia while he films his new movie Killerman!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted while out and about on Wednesday (November 8) in Savannah, Georgia.

Miley was joined by her mom Tish as they did some furniture shopping at local stores.

The day before, Miley was also seen as she did got in some solo thrift shopping and snapped photos with lucky fans.

Miley has been spending quality time with Liam in Georgia while he works on his new flick.

The couple even stopped by the place where they first met while filming The Last Song!