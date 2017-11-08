Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 1:32 pm

Miley Cyrus Does Some Thrift Shopping While Visiting Liam Hemsworth in Georgia

Miley Cyrus Does Some Thrift Shopping While Visiting Liam Hemsworth in Georgia

Miley Cyrus and her fiance Liam Hemsworth are back in Georgia while he films his new movie Killerman!

The 25-year-old singer was spotted while out and about on Wednesday (November 8) in Savannah, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley was joined by her mom Tish as they did some furniture shopping at local stores.

The day before, Miley was also seen as she did got in some solo thrift shopping and snapped photos with lucky fans.

Miley has been spending quality time with Liam in Georgia while he works on his new flick.

The couple even stopped by the place where they first met while filming The Last Song!
