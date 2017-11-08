Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:24 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Couple Up for Coffee Date

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Couple Up for Coffee Date

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out for a coffee run together!

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer and the 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor were spotted grabbing some to-go drinks and food items on Wednesday (November 8) in Savannah, Ga.

Miley appeared to be in great spirits as Liam held the door open for her while she carried the coffees to the car.

Miley rocked an oversized pink sweatshirt, black Doc Martens and white sunglasses, while Liam opted for a navy blue shirt, khaki pants, and Converse sneakers.

The couple both had rings on their wedding fingers, though they have denied marriage rumors.

Miley has been enjoying her time in the city while Liam films his new movie Killerman.

ICYMI, check out their recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.
