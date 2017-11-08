Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 9:51 pm

Miranda Lambert Performs 'To Learn Her' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Miranda Lambert Performs 'To Learn Her' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Miranda Lambert brought “To Learn Her” to the stage!

The 33-year-old country superstar performed the song at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Lambert

Miranda played the Weight of These Wings ballad in a dark blue dress in front of a vintage stand-up mic.

Miranda is the most nominated act of the evening, notching five nominations in total, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Watch Miranda‘s performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda lambert cmas 00
miranda lambert cmas 01
miranda lambert cmas 02
miranda lambert cmas 03
miranda lambert cmas 04

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr