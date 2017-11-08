Miranda Lambert Performs 'To Learn Her' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Miranda Lambert brought “To Learn Her” to the stage!

The 33-year-old country superstar performed the song at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Lambert

Miranda played the Weight of These Wings ballad in a dark blue dress in front of a vintage stand-up mic.

Miranda is the most nominated act of the evening, notching five nominations in total, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Watch Miranda‘s performance below!