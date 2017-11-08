Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Anderson East Joins Her at CMA Awards 2017!

Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 7:42 pm

Miranda Lambert stuns on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 33-year-old singer was joined at the event by her boyfriend Anderson East.

This could be a big night for Miranda as she is nominated for the most awards out of any artist, five! She is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Video of the Year for “Vice.”

Miranda is also set to perform during the night!

FYI: Miranda is wearing a Tony Ward gown.
