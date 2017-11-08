Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Couple Up for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Gala

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka hit the red carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foudnation’s Annual Fall Gala on Tuesday night (November 7) at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City.

The couple were joined by their close friends and the event’s hosts Elton John and David Furnish.

Other attendees included Sting and wife Trudie Styler, Judith Light, Padma Lakshmi, Diane Lane, Sheryl Crow, Cheyenne Jackson, Glenn Close, Alec Baldwin and pregnant wife Hilaria, Ethan Hawke, Alessandro Nivola, and Andrew Rannells.

