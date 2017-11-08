Niall Horan & Maren Morris Perform 'Seeing Blind' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Niall Horan and Maren Morris brought down the house tonight!

The 24-year-old singer teamed up with the 27-year-old country music star to perform a medley of her song “I Could Use a Love Song” and their collab “Seeing Blind” at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

In case you missed it, the duo will be teaming up again with Maren joins Niall as the opening act on his 2018 Flicker World Tour.

Watch a clip from their performance below!