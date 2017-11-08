Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 11:02 pm

Niall Horan & Maren Morris Perform 'Seeing Blind' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Niall Horan & Maren Morris Perform 'Seeing Blind' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Niall Horan and Maren Morris brought down the house tonight!

The 24-year-old singer teamed up with the 27-year-old country music star to perform a medley of her song “I Could Use a Love Song” and their collab “Seeing Blind” at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

In case you missed it, the duo will be teaming up again with Maren joins Niall as the opening act on his 2018 Flicker World Tour.

Watch a clip from their performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Maren Morris, Niall Horan, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr