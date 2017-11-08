Niall Horan Opens Up About Signing to Wilhelmina Models

Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 2:21 pm

Niall Horan just officially signed a modeling contract!

The 24-year-old singer scored a major contract with famed agency, Wilhelmina Models, but says he definitely didn’t have plans to get into modeling.

“Well, to be honest, no, not really. Obviously, I’m into the fashion side of things. I think it’s part of our culture, and what we do, and my job. I just kind of like fashion in general. I wouldn’t say I was a model,” Niall told Vanity Fair.

He added, “I’m far from that, but obviously Wilhelmina thinks different. It’s gonna be fun to see what happens. Now that it’s been put in front of me I’m just really excited about it to be honest.”

Wilhelmina also just signed Niall‘s collaborator Maren Morris, who became the first country artist to land a major modeling contract.
Photos: WENN
