Nick Jonas Hopes That Social Media Will Help End Social Injustices

Nick Jonas is taking full advantage of Twitter’s new 280 character count.

The 25-year-old entertainer went on on Twitter spree on Tuesday (November 7) to say that it’s time to make the world a better place by calling for an end of mass shootings and social injustices.

“To every single person effected by any and every act of violence or hate or natural disaster. Please know that I am with you. Beyond my thoughts and prayers I am making a commitment that my social media platforms will be used as a tool to find governmental and social resolutions,” Nick tweeted.

There are so many ways we can all get involved to do our part to make the world a better place, and I'm hopeful that in the coming months and years these social media platforms that give all of us a voice to make the world a better place will enable us to do our part #letlovewin

Hey everyone. I just wanted to say I'm not afraid to over share anymore. 160 characters used to define my point of view, but now being given over 200 characters is so liberating. I feel like I should start my first 260 character post by saying everything I wanted to say before.. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

Ah man I ran out of characters… 😑 I guess it'll just have to wait till I'm not limited anymore. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

Okay. Real talk. Let's start with mass shootings. THIS HAS TO STOP. Too many innocent lives lost. My heart breaks every time I look at the news, and see that people that showed up to pray… or go to a concert or were just fucking walking down the street were killed. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

Next. Hate and or biased based on someone's race or background or religious beliefs or sexual orientation or identification… THIS MUST END. We are all one. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

I choose to be apart of the understanding and acknowledgement that there is a real problem, and that we can be the solution. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

I love my fans/followers and friends who are also committed to doing their part to make the world a better place. You are truly amazing, and every single one of you can be apart of a move towards a beautiful world. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

Being given more words to speak… means being given more responsibility. I commend @twitter for doing their part to help us all say more, which will in turn allow us to make a bigger impact globally. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017

It's time to make this world a better place. I know we can do it. I love you all. #letlovewin — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2017