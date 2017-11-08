Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 1:08 am

Nick Jonas Hopes That Social Media Will Help End Social Injustices

Nick Jonas Hopes That Social Media Will Help End Social Injustices

Nick Jonas is taking full advantage of Twitter’s new 280 character count.

The 25-year-old entertainer went on on Twitter spree on Tuesday (November 7) to say that it’s time to make the world a better place by calling for an end of mass shootings and social injustices.

“To every single person effected by any and every act of violence or hate or natural disaster. Please know that I am with you. Beyond my thoughts and prayers I am making a commitment that my social media platforms will be used as a tool to find governmental and social resolutions,” Nick tweeted.

