Noah Cyrus Takes the Stage For Surprise DJ Set at Emo Nite!

Noah Cyrus totally rocked out at Emo Nite!

The 17-year-old songstress took the stage for a surprise DJ set during the event on Tuesday night (November 7) at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Noah was joined by her older brother Trace as they got the intimate crowd pumped during the secret event.

Noah and Trace looked like they had a blast and played some of their favorite throwback songs, including hits from Trace‘s band Metro Station.

Check out the pics, captured by resident Emo Nite photog Grizzlee Martin, below…

