Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 5:39 pm

Noah Cyrus Takes the Stage For Surprise DJ Set at Emo Nite!

Noah Cyrus totally rocked out at Emo Nite!

The 17-year-old songstress took the stage for a surprise DJ set during the event on Tuesday night (November 7) at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus

Noah was joined by her older brother Trace as they got the intimate crowd pumped during the secret event.

Noah and Trace looked like they had a blast and played some of their favorite throwback songs, including hits from Trace‘s band Metro Station.

Check out the pics, captured by resident Emo Nite photog Grizzlee Martin, below…
Photos: Grizzlee Martin
