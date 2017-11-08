Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 12:54 pm

Novak Djokovic Plays Target Practice with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'!

Novak Djokovic Plays Target Practice with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'!

Novak Djokovic had some fun as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old 12-time Grand Slam champion played a game of “Target Practice,” naturally, with host James dressed up as a ball with a water bottle on his head.

“I have a big target,” Novak joked alongside his fellow guests Rainn Wilson and comedian Jack Whitehall.

The skit was a bit of a cop-out as they were using soft red balls and James tried to lower his chances of getting hit but using Novak‘s arm injury to his advantage. “Because of your injury, we’re going to have you serve with your left hand,” James insisted.


Target Practice w/ Novak Djokovic

Click inside to watch the rest of Novak Djokovic’s appearance on The Late Late Show…


Street View Busted Jack Whitehall Smoking ‘Weedy Puff’

Rainn Wilson Is a Terrible Tennis Umpire

Jack Whitehall Had a ‘Big’ Choice Over a Scandal
Just Jared on Facebook
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 01
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 02
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 03
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 04
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 05
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 06
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 07
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 08
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 09
novak djokovic plays target practice with james corden on late late show 10

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Jack Whitehall, James Corden, Novak Djokovic, Rainn Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr