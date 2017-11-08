Novak Djokovic Plays Target Practice with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'!

Novak Djokovic had some fun as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (November 7) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old 12-time Grand Slam champion played a game of “Target Practice,” naturally, with host James dressed up as a ball with a water bottle on his head.

“I have a big target,” Novak joked alongside his fellow guests Rainn Wilson and comedian Jack Whitehall.

The skit was a bit of a cop-out as they were using soft red balls and James tried to lower his chances of getting hit but using Novak‘s arm injury to his advantage. “Because of your injury, we’re going to have you serve with your left hand,” James insisted.



Target Practice w/ Novak Djokovic

Click inside to watch the rest of Novak Djokovic’s appearance on The Late Late Show…



Street View Busted Jack Whitehall Smoking ‘Weedy Puff’



Rainn Wilson Is a Terrible Tennis Umpire



Jack Whitehall Had a ‘Big’ Choice Over a Scandal