Pink & Daughter Willow Wear Matching Tulle Dresses at CMA Awards 2017

Pink brought her daughter Willow as her date to the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 38-year-old “What About Us” singer and her 6-year-old mini-me hit the red carpet for the big night held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The event marks Willow‘s first time at the award show.

Pink wore a floor-length white tiered ruffled dress with a black belt, while Willow sparkled in a tiered navy gown and matching tiara.

Pink is up for Vocal Event of the Year for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney, and she will be performing her song “Barbies” as well.