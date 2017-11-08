Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 10:39 pm

Pink Performs 'Barbies' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Pink Performs 'Barbies' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch!

Pink brought her “Barbies” to the stage!

The 38-year-old pop superstar performed her Beautiful Trauma track at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

Pink proved that although she’s part of the pop game, she could still fit right into the country scene with a string-filled rendition of her new song.

Pink brought her daughter Willow to the CMA Awards, and the two looked adorable together on the red carpet.

Pink was nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney.

Watch Pink‘s performance below!
Photos: Getty Images
