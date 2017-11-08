Prison Break's Robert Knepper Accused of Sexual Assault By Costume Designer Susan Bertram

Veteran costume designer Susan Bertram is accusing Prison Break‘s Robert Knepper of sexual assault on the set of their 1991 film Gas Food Lodging.

“I kind of buried it for a long time until Trump came out with his ‘Grab ‘em by the p*ssy’ thing. When that happened, I started reeling. People think that’s a joke, but that really happened to me,” Susan told THR.

One day on the set, Susan went to drop off clothes in Knepper‘s trailer. That’s when she says he allegedly reached under her dress and grabbed “as hard as he could.”

“I’m going to f*ck your brains out,” Susan said he said before she escaped screaming “I’m working, I’m working!”

“I flew out of that trailer as fast as I could. I just kind of fell out the door, and landed in the dirt on my knees,” she continued. Susan added that Knepper grabbed so hard that a piece of her skin and hair were torn off in the alleged attack.

“I just sat there and cried for a while. My dress was torn, I was dirty,” she continued. “I just sat there and got myself together and went back to the wardrobe trailer.”

Susan‘s assistant at the time Dominique DuBois, corroborated the incident.”I remember Susan came in and she was visibly shaking,” she said, “She told me [Robert Knepper] had forced himself on her. She was very upset, very shaken. I do remember that.”

Robert Knepper has also starred in 2007′s Hitman, 2008′s Transporter 3, one of the Hunger Games films, a recent stint on Homeland, and more.