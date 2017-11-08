Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon Picks Book Club Pick for November

Reese Witherspoon Picks Book Club Pick for November

Reese Witherspoon steps out in a black and white outfit while grabbing breakfast with a friend on Monday (November 6) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram account the next day to share the November selection for her book club!

“Our latest pick is ‘This is the Story of a Happy Marriage’ by #AnnPatchett! This collection of essays explores what it means to have friends, fall in love, struggle, succeed, and, most importantly, meet the right dog. I hope you enjoy this beautiful book!” Reese wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her holding the book.
Photos: BackGrid USA
