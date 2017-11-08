Remy Ma feat. Lil Kim: 'Wake Me Up' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Remy Ma and Lil Kim just jumped on a track together called “Wake Me Up,” which you can listen to right here!

The hot collaboration between the two superstar rappers dropped on Wednesday (November 8), and is the first official taste of Remy‘s upcoming album 7 Winters & Six Summers, due out in early 2018 – and her first solo album since being released from jail.

The two were spotted in the studio together working on a track in September. Remy references Kim‘s “Queen Bitch” with her lyrics.

“I wanted to pay homage to Kim. She is the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me. When I called her, I told her, “Listen, I want you on this record, but I want you to just be Kim. I want you to be girl that was squatting down in the leopard thong, I want you to be that Kim,’” Remy told Zane Lowe.

Listen to “Wake Me Up” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

