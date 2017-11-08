Wed, 08 November 2017 at 7:01 am
Ronda Rousey Might Be the Xbox One X's Biggest Celeb Fan
Ronda Rousey shares a laugh with photographers while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday (November 7) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old fighter flew to the west coast after attending the Xbox One X launch event the night before in New York City.
“I’m at the @Microsoft store in NYC and I can’t tell who is more pumped for the launch of the @Xbox One X tonight, the fans or me! #XboxOneX,” Ronda captioned the below photo on Instagram.
She definitely seems to be one of the biggest celeb fans of the gaming console!
