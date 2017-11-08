Ross Lynch Splits With Longtime Girlfriend Courtney Eaton

JustJared.com can confirm that Courtney Eaton and boyfriend Ross Lynch have broken up.

The Aussie actress and model and My Friend Dahmer actor begun their relationship back in 2015, and she also starred in R5‘s music video for “I Know You Got Away”, which Ross directed.

The news, which was first reported by W mag, comes just after Ross defended Courtney on social media when a troll began to report all of their pics together as “inappropriate” on Instagram.

“There are somethings in this world that are just not worth worrying about. Courtney knows how much she means to me and thats that,” he wrote at the time.

Courtney and Ross will star in the upcoming Status Update together.