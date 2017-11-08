Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 2:56 pm

Ross Lynch Splits With Longtime Girlfriend Courtney Eaton

Ross Lynch Splits With Longtime Girlfriend Courtney Eaton

JustJared.com can confirm that Courtney Eaton and boyfriend Ross Lynch have broken up.

The Aussie actress and model and My Friend Dahmer actor begun their relationship back in 2015, and she also starred in R5‘s music video for “I Know You Got Away”, which Ross directed.

The news, which was first reported by W mag, comes just after Ross defended Courtney on social media when a troll began to report all of their pics together as “inappropriate” on Instagram.

“There are somethings in this world that are just not worth worrying about. Courtney knows how much she means to me and thats that,” he wrote at the time.

Courtney and Ross will star in the upcoming Status Update together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Courtney Eaton, Ross Lynch, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr