Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink is clarifying some things that were said about her Stranger Things kiss with co-star Caleb McLaughlin in the show’s season two finale episode.

In a video from Netflix’s Beyond Stranger Things, one of the co-creators, Ross Duffer, said the 15-year-old actress’ reaction to the idea of a kiss was “so strong” and she was “so freaked” that it was “her fault” that the kiss was in the show. Apparently, the kiss was only added to the script after the creators saw how she was “stressed out” by the idea of kissing her co-star.

“I mean, of course I was nervous because it’s a first kiss, right?” Sadie told The Wrap. “But I never objected to [it] or felt pushed into anything.”

“I always felt comfortable and the Duffer Brothers, they do the best job,” Sadie added. “And always create a comfortable space. And if I felt uncomfortable with anything, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Sadie added that she felt “really comfortable” with Caleb as well.