Met Gala 2018 Hosts &amp; Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 12:42 pm

Sarah Hyland Sweetly Sports Boyfriend Wells Adams' Initial on a Necklace

Sarah Hyland Sweetly Sports Boyfriend Wells Adams' Initial on a Necklace

Sarah Hyland is showing her affection for boyfriend Wells Adams in such a sweet way!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram to share a photo wearing a necklace with the 33-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant’s initial on it.

In the pic, Sarah poses with her friend Ashley Newbrough, who was also wearing a necklace with her boyfriend’s initial.

“Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme,” Sarah captioned the image.

Sarah was quoting Taylor Swift‘s new song “Call It What You Want,” which features the lyrics “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck not because he owns me, but ’cause he really knows me.”

Check out the sweet photo below…

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Photos: WENN
