'Shameless' Renewed for Ninth Season, Emmy Rossum Shares Reaction!

Shameless will be getting a ninth season at Showtime!

The news was announced moments ago ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere this Sunday. Production on season 9 will begin next year.

“Because of your love we will be making A NINTH season of shameless. And thank you Showtime, John Wells & our writers,” the show’s star Emmy Rossum tweeted after the news broke.

Season eight finds the Gallaghers on an upswing – Frank (William H. Macy) comes out of a drug-induced haze and decides it’s finally time to be a contributing member of society. Fiona (Rossum) faces hard decisions when she discovers her success as a landlord might mean someone else’s misfortune. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with unexpected sacrifices he must make to stay sober, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) takes up a cause in hopes of getting back with Trevor (Elliot Fletcher). Debbie (Emma Kenney) builds her future at welding school while juggling life as a single working mom, as Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) gets creative finding tuition money after he loses his scholarship. Meanwhile, Liam (Christian Isaiah) discovers just how different the Gallaghers are from the families of his rich classmates as Frank schools him on “sticking it to the man.” Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) have to find a way to deal with Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) after she steals their bar, The Alibi.