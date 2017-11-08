Taylor Swift Shares Reaction Video After Winning at CMAs 2017

Top Stories
Everyone loves watching Taylor Swift react to winning awards and she’s providing fans with that experience despite not being present at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 27-year-old singer wasn’t able to make it to the event on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville as she’s in New York City for Saturday Night Live rehearsals.

Taylor watched the show live on TV and recorded her reaction to being announced as the winner of Song of the Year. She won for writing the song “Better Man,” which was recorded by Little Big Town.

LBT accepted the award in Tay‘s absence.

“In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs,” Taylor tweeted with the video.
