Wed, 08 November 2017 at 10:37 am

Taylor Swift Shares 'Reputation' Magazine Back Covers!

Taylor Swift Shares 'Reputation' Magazine Back Covers!

Taylor Swift just shared the backs of her Reputation magazine covers!

If you don’t know, Taylor designed special magazines that will be available exclusively at Target when the album drops on November 10 and each issue will include a copy of the album. The issues include headlines that are very sensationalized, akin to what Taylor has faced from everyday tabloids.

“Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines 😂 on Friday you can get your hands on this quality reading material,” Taylor tweeted out, along with the two back covers.

You can see the newly released back covers, as well as the front covers in the gallery! Reputation drops on November 10.
taylor swift reputation magazine back covers 01
taylor swift reputation magazine back covers 02
taylor swift reputation magazine back covers 03
taylor swift reputation magazine back covers 04

Photos: Courtesy Taylor Swift
Posted to: Magazine, Taylor Swift

