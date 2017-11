Tennis Star Andy Murray & Wife Kim Welcome Second Child!

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed their second child – a baby girl!

The 30-year-old British tennis pro and his wife welcomed the new child a “couple of weeks ago,” according to the BBC.

Andy‘s grandmother, Shirley Erskine, reportedly told the publication that β€œall the family is delighted.”

Shirley was asked the baby’s name and replied, “We’ll find out this weekend. I don’t really know much at the moment because we haven’t seen her. But we’re looking forward to having a little cuddle and a little play with Sophia, who is running about all over the place and chattering.”

Andy and Kim are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Sophia.