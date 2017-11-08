Tennis Star Andy Murray & Wife Kim Welcome Second Child!

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed their second child – a baby girl!

The 30-year-old British tennis pro and his wife welcomed the new child a “couple of weeks ago,” according to the BBC.

Andy‘s grandmother, Shirley Erskine, reportedly told the publication that “all the family is delighted.”

Shirley was asked the baby’s name and replied, “We’ll find out this weekend. I don’t really know much at the moment because we haven’t seen her. But we’re looking forward to having a little cuddle and a little play with Sophia, who is running about all over the place and chattering.”

Andy and Kim are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Sophia.