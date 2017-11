Thomas Rhett Brings His Wife (& Birthday Girl) Lauren to CMA Awards 2017!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren hit the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 27-year-old country singer is helping Lauren celebrate her birthday at the big event!

“Happy birthday @laur_akins šŸ™ŒšŸ¼ This picture is from 2011 when we were just starting this crazy unimaginable life together. I have never met anyone who can light up a room the way you do just by smiling. I have never seen someone make a stranger feel like you have known them for a lifetime the way that you do. I have never laughed or loved harder in my whole life than when Iā€™m with you. Iā€™m so far from perfect but just being in your presence makes me better. You are the most amazing mom. You TRULY are Wonder Woman. I am beyond thankful that God put you on this earth 28 years ago and that he allowed me to know you and marry you. I love you so freaking much. šŸ˜šŸ˜,” Thomas captioned the below photo on Instagram.

Thomas is nominated for three awards tonight – Male Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, and Video of the Year.