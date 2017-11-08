Tia Mowry Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and her hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting their second child, she announced in a super cute photo on social media.

The Sister, Sister star announced the news on her Instagram account. The photo showed her hubby and their 6-year-old son Cree kissing her baby bump.

The photo was captioned with some heart emojis and fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulations messages.

No word yet on the sex of the baby or when Tia is due. Stay tuned!

Congrats to Tia and her family on the exciting news!