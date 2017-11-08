Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Crash CMAs Opening Monologue to Roast the Hosts!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill crash the stage during the opening monologue at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The power couple roasted hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood during the show’s opening. They presented them with Barbie dolls of themselves and joked that they were gifts as they bid farewell to the CMAs. (It’s not actually confirmed if Brad and Carrie will end their 10-year-run as co-hosts)

Tim and Faith are nominated tonight for Vocal Event of the Year and they will also perform together!

FYI: Faith is wearing an Armani Privé gown.