Tyler Perry Gets Standing Ovation at CMA Awards 2017, Says It's Time 'We All Come Together'

Tyler Perry hit the stage to give a powerful stage during the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 48-year-old actor/producer’s spoke about coming together to make the world a better place.

“Now it has never been more important, that we all come together, find some common ground, spend some time listening to each other, and realize that we are more alike than we are not alike,” Tyler said on stage prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

After his speech, Tyler presented the award for Album of the Year to Chris Stapleton for his album From A Room: Volume 1.