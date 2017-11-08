Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 11:38 pm

Tyler Perry Gets Standing Ovation at CMA Awards 2017, Says It's Time 'We All Come Together'

Tyler Perry Gets Standing Ovation at CMA Awards 2017, Says It's Time 'We All Come Together'

Tyler Perry hit the stage to give a powerful stage during the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 48-year-old actor/producer’s spoke about coming together to make the world a better place.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry

“Now it has never been more important, that we all come together, find some common ground, spend some time listening to each other, and realize that we are more alike than we are not alike,” Tyler said on stage prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

After his speech, Tyler presented the award for Album of the Year to Chris Stapleton for his album From A Room: Volume 1.
Just Jared on Facebook
tyler perry gets standing ovation at cma awards 2017 01
tyler perry gets standing ovation at cma awards 2017 02
tyler perry gets standing ovation at cma awards 2017 03
tyler perry gets standing ovation at cma awards 2017 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Tyler Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is showing off completely tattooed torso - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner is slamming "stupid" Rob Kardashian - TooFab
  • Mary J. Blige has a musical drama in the works at Fox - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New Hope covers old school One Direction songs - Just Jared Jr