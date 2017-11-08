Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 7 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (November 8) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “Get To Gettin,” began with the aftermath of the tribal council from last week – alliances were tested as suspicions about loyalty rose between contestants.

For the first immunity challenge, the players were given the task of keeping a ball spinning on a track while balancing on a declining, balance beam-like platform.

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

The ballot was tied five against five for Jessica and Chrissy, until the sixth and seven votes went against Jessica, sending her home.

