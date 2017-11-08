Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 7 Spoilers!
SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!
Another player was voted out during tonight’s (November 8) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!
This week’s episode, called “Get To Gettin,” began with the aftermath of the tribal council from last week – alliances were tested as suspicions about loyalty rose between contestants.
For the first immunity challenge, the players were given the task of keeping a ball spinning on a track while balancing on a declining, balance beam-like platform.
Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?
The ballot was tied five against five for Jessica and Chrissy, until the sixth and seven votes went against Jessica, sending her home.