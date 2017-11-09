7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy just aired and if you are a big fan of the series, you might have caught some of these Easter eggs. If you weren’t watching super closely, we’ve got you covered!

The long-running ABC series is currently in its 14th season and it will reportedly continue until Ellen Pompeo decides it’s time for her to leave the show.

Only three other cast members have be series regulars for all 14 seasons – Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber).

To celebrate 300 episodes, showrunner Shonda Rhimes alluded to moments from the early episodes of the show and she used songs that had big impacts in the past.

