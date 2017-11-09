Adrian Grenier Attends the Melbourne Cup Event in Australia

Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Adrian Grenier chats with the press as he attends the Melbourne Cup Event on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in Perth, Australia.

The 41-year-old former Entourage star kept things cool in a gray shirt, navy trousers, and white sneakers for the event.

Joining Adrian at the event was a pretty, blonde companion who he was spotted chatting with as they sipped champagne.

Over the weekend, Adrian and his friend were spotted getting cozy and shared a few kisses as soaked in the warm weather at the beach.
