Adrian Grenier Attends the Melbourne Cup Event in Australia

Adrian Grenier chats with the press as he attends the Melbourne Cup Event on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in Perth, Australia.

The 41-year-old former Entourage star kept things cool in a gray shirt, navy trousers, and white sneakers for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adrian Grenier

Joining Adrian at the event was a pretty, blonde companion who he was spotted chatting with as they sipped champagne.

Over the weekend, Adrian and his friend were spotted getting cozy and shared a few kisses as soaked in the warm weather at the beach.